Pakistan weighs T20 World Cup participation after Bangladesh's removal

Following Bangladesh’s decision not to participate in the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and the country's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi has indicated that Pakistan could also reconsider its participation.

Pakistan has already been granted a concession by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and will play all its league matches, including its fixture against India, in Sri Lanka.

Dawn News reported that when asked about a potential boycott, Naqvi said, “We are waiting for the prime minister to return,” adding that a final decision would be taken then.

Naqvi also voiced support for Bangladesh, alleging that the ICC had treated the country unfairly by ejecting it from the tournament.

“Bangladesh has been treated unfairly. I said the same in the board meeting of the ICC. You cannot have double standards, where one country can make whatever decision whenever and do the total opposite for another country. That is why we have taken the stand that Bangladesh is being treated unfairly and should be allowed to play the World Cup in any case. They are a major stakeholder and this injustice should not be done.”

Naqvi’s comments come after the ICC officially removed Bangladesh from the tournament after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to play matches in India. Scotland has been named as the replacement.