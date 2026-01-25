Bangladesh says star cricketer Shakib Al Hasan can return

DHAKA: Bangladesh cricket chiefs have reopened the door for ex-captain Shakib Al Hasan's return, a star player but who was also a lawmaker in the former ruling party overthrown in a 2024 uprising.

Shakib's links to ousted leader Sheikh Hasina made him a target of public anger, and he was among dozens facing murder investigations for a deadly police crackdown on protesters.

The all-rounder announced his retirement from international cricket in 2024, but said he would like to reverse that decision last month.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) senior official Amzad Hossain said he could play again.

"The board has taken a unanimous decision that if Shakib Al Hasan's availability, fitness and accessibility allow it -- and if he can be present at the venue where matches are played -- then the board and the selection panel will consider him for the national team," Hossain told reporters late Saturday.

He added that the BCB would issue Shakib no-objection certificates (NOC) to play in overseas leagues.

"If he wants to participate in other global tournaments, the board will provide him NOC as required," Amzad added.