Suryakumar and Co look to tick all boxes before T20 WC

As for Kishan, who missed the match in Visakhapatnam, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said that he is likely to play. And going by the training session, he should walk in at No. 3. Then there is Axar Patel, who too faced net bowlers and throwdowns from the coaching staff. The vice-captain did not play in the last three matches and was recovering from a finger injury. He might be a shoo-in with either Hardik Pandya or Shivam Dube getting some rest. Both Pandya and Dube didn't bowl in the fourth T20I as India played five frontline bowlers, but expect at least one of them to take the ball on Saturday.

The batting order, as things stand, looks very settled with everyone chipping in. Abhishek Sharma has gotten runs, and so has Suryakumar Yadav. Shreyas Iyer spent another hour hitting the ball everywhere, but it is unlikely that he will play. The captain and head coach have made it clear that they want to field players who are part of the T20 World Cup.

The two World Cup-bound players who are not with the squad are Washington Sundar and Tilak Varma. While the latter is likely to join the team in Mumbai, even if the former does not get fit in time for the game against the United States, they may not hurry to replace him. The important matches come at a later stage during the Super 8s. And even if they needed a readymade replacement, this team management has given Ravi Bishnoi some crucial game time in this series. Given that, Varun Chakravarthy may get a game on Saturday, but this time, it is the bowling combination they are likely to tinker with.