Ajinkya Rahane — the crisis man, dignified captain who rose to occasion when India needed him

CHENNAI: A little over three years after his last India appearance, former captain Ajinjkya Rahane has decided to call it a day on his international career. The 38-year-old, much like his contemporaries, took to social media to announce it through a video message.

"The reality of life is that everything has a beginning, and everything has an end. I always relied on timing in my batting, and I've always understood it's important," Rahane said in a video message on his Instagram account. "Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my requirement from international cricket, and all formats," he added in the clip that was captioned 'Cap number 278, signing off'.

Throughout a Test career that lasted a decade, Rahane represented India in 85 matches scoring 5077 at 38.46 average and 49.50 strike rate — including 12 hundreds and 26 half-centuries. He also played 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for India.