‘SA can beat any T20 team,’ Former coach Simons

CHENNAI: As the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup is bracing closer, South Africa move into the crucial stage high on confidence. The Proteas, who are unbeaten, will face New Zealand in Kolkata — a team they have beaten earlier in the group stages by seven wickets. Former South African all-rounder and coach Eric Simons, who was SA coach in the 2023 ODI World Cup is delighted with his country's performance in the T20 showpiece. "It is obviously good to have reached the semifinals in a tough competition. I do believe though that it would have been regarded as a 'failure' if they had not because they are one of the strongest teams in the tournament," he told this daily.

Skipper Aiden Markram is also been praised by Simons for his shrewd captaincy. "It has been very good, Not only leading from the front with his bat setting an example but strategically smart and it is clear he trusts his bowlers," he said.