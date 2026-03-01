‘SA can beat any T20 team,’ Former coach Simons

CHENNAI: As the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup is bracing closer, South Africa move into the crucial stage high on confidence. The Proteas, who are unbeaten, will face New Zealand in Kolkata — a team they have beaten earlier in the group stages by seven wickets. Former South African all-rounder and coach Eric Simons, who was SA coach in the 2023 ODI World Cup is delighted with his country's performance in the T20 showpiece. "It is obviously good to have reached the semifinals in a tough competition. I do believe though that it would have been regarded as a 'failure' if they had not because they are one of the strongest teams in the tournament," he told this daily.
Skipper Aiden Markram is also been praised by Simons for his shrewd captaincy. "It has been very good, Not only leading from the front with his bat setting an example but strategically smart and it is clear he trusts his bowlers," he said.
A lot has been spoken about how and why South Africa have been unbeaten so far. Simons feels that consistency of selection is the key reason behind it. "A solid game plan where each players knows their role and being strategically aggressive even when under pressure, as David Miller's knock (against India) exemplified," he said.
While batters Markram and Quinton de Kock have been key names with the bat, Simons feels that each one had stood up and made their mark. “Lungi Ngidi has probably been the pick of the bowlers. David Miller’s knock against India one of the best I have seen him play. I don't think people understand how good an innings it was,” he said.
Simons credited the bowlers for their efforts to restrict oppositions. “(SA have a) very solid pace attack and Keshav (Maharaj) is a very shrewd spin bowler. We have not been completely exposed to a middle phase where we might wish we had a ‘mystery spinner’- type bowler to stop a rampant batting line up,” he explained.
With a well-oiled engine, Simons believes that South Africa can beat anyone and win the title.
“Any team can beat any team in the T20 format, but, absolutely, SA can beat any team and would go into any semifinals as the favourites. Only India are maybe a little ahead as favourites, if they meet in the final,” he said.
SA v Afg best WC match; associate nations impressive
Like many in South Africa, Eric Simons might have been biting his nails while watching the match between the Proteas and Afghanistan. The tie featured two super overs, in which the former won in thrilling fashion. He calls it the best match of the tournament. “For sheer drama, (it is) SA v Afghanistan — tough to beat,” he said.
Associate nations have also punched above their weights this season. While the United States of America came close to beating India and Pakistan, player like Yuvraj Samra (Canada) and Shadley van Schalkwyk have impressed.
“It is clear (that) they actually believe in themselves. (They can) believe they can beat top nations and no longer play with fear,” he said.