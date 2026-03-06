India have a worsening Varun problem but Axar says he is still 'X-factor'

MUMBAI: The mystery seems to have unravelled and though his teammates still consider Varun Chakravarthy the 'X-factor', the leg-spinner knows that he is racing against time to arrest what has been a stunning slide.

The world's top-ranked bowler would be a weak link for India going into the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand on Sunday if the team management chooses to persist with him.

The steady dip in his form since the Super Eight phase of the tournament can't be brushed aside and Chakravarthy would need to clear the doubts in his mind after being taken to the cleaners in the business end of the tournament.

The hammering he received at the hands of England swashbuckler Jacob Bethell on Thursday night in a narrow seven-run win for India could well prove to be the last straw.

India vice-captain Axar Patel has had conversations with Chakravarthy of late and stressed on the importance of sticking to plans even when things are not going one's way.

"We have talked about it (about Chakravarthy's ongoing issues), we have played a lot of knockout games at this moment, so it is very important to have a mindset, yes, there is skill and all, but what we talk to them is, when you go for runs, don't change your plan even if the batter is targetting," Axar said on Thursday.