India have batters coming out of everywhere, Bumrah best of all time at the minute: Brook

MUMBAI: England captain Harry Brook described Jasprit Bumrah as the "best of all time at the minute" after the India pace spearhead squeezed a tight over with a barrage of accurate yorkers towards the fag end of the T20 World Cup semifinal, which the co-hosts won by seven runs here.

Brook said it's tough to beat India as they also have some extremely good batters "coming out of everywhere".

Defending champions India piled up a record 253/7, thanks to a stunning 42-ball 89 from Sanju Samson, before restricting England to 246 for 7 for a seven-run win in the T20 World Cup semifinal here Thursday night.

Bumrah returned with figures of 1/33 from his four overs.

"Yeah, it's tough. They just have batsmen coming out of everywhere. They've got some extremely good players (and) they're clean ball-strikers. If you miss, you go for (a) six or (a) four," Brook told the media after the match.

"Unfortunately, we didn't probably execute as well as we could have done and that's cost us slightly alongside with some drop catches in there as well."

Brook dropped Samson while on 15 in the third over of the Indian innings and the missed opportunity had a big impact on the outcome of the game.

England, nevertheless, staged a spirited response in perfect batting conditions to remain in the game till the end. They needed 45 runs from 18 balls at one stage with centurion Jacob Bethell (105) going strong.