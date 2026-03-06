Women's Test: Rodrigues backs India to gain control after toiling day at WACA

They lost Smriti Mandhana early, but Shafali Verma and Rawal tried to build a partnership. However, they were undone by late movement and bounce, and soon Kaur was cleaned up by a Darcie Brown inswinger. Annabel Sutherland once again showed why she is rated so highly, taking four wickets. Rodrigues waged a lone battle, but India could not survive the day. "It was a bit challenging. I think it was, like I've played at the WACA before, but today was a bit like a spongy wicket," Rodrigues admitted later. "It was just to get used to the new ball and the pitch here in Perth because Perth has a little more bounce. And our sidearm specialists don't make it easy for us in the nets. Once you put yourself, for me personally, once I put myself in a challenging situation there, going out inside, I find it a lot easier. I'm more prepared. I'm more confident because I know how hard it is over here to face them. So I think basically that was my plan, just to get used to the conditions and make it a little more challenging so that I'm well-prepared for whatever is going to come in the match," she added.

Later with the ball, Satghare gave India hope by cleaning up Georgia Voll and soon Phoebe Litchfield followed suit. Healy's first innings plans were spoiled as she too fell before stumps for 13 off 27 balls. With Ellyse Perry still batting, India might have a long Saturday on cards, especially with the temperature expected to go further up. The visitors will rely on Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana to give breakthroughs, but both Perry and Sutherland are known to tire out bowling attacks in this format.