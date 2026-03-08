Strange how different teams have more pull than others: De Kock, Miller slam ICC

NEW DELHI: Quinton de Kock and David Miller have criticised the ICC for allegedly prioritising England's travel arrangements over South Africa and West Indies, with the two teams still waiting to return home amid disruptions caused by the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

England, who lost to India in the second semifinal on Thursday, departed from Mumbai on Saturday evening on a direct charter flight to London.

South Africa and West Indies, however, are yet to leave the country.

West Indies were knocked out of the T20 World Cup after suffering a five-wicket defeat to India at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, while South Africa's campaign ended following their loss to New Zealand in the first semifinal in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Both South Africa and West Indies are expected to travel together from Kolkata on another charter flight.

The exact departure time is yet to be confirmed but the flight is likely to leave on Sunday.

"Funny @icc, we have heard nothing! Meanwhile, England are leaving before us somehow? @westindies and @proteasmencsa are just in the dark! Strange how different teams have more pull than others," De Kock wrote on his Instagram story.