RCB return to Chinnaswamy after ten months

BENGALURU: One of the last times members of the Royal Challenges Bengaluru were inside the famous old precinct, they had gathered to celebrate an enormous achievement. IPL champions. But on June 4, disaster had struck the cricket-loving city as 11 people lost their lives in a stampede just outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. After undertaking necessary developments to prevent such scenes from playing out again, the Stadium got the nod to host their beloved team this year as well.

Rest assured, it will be a carnival on March 28. But there will be a sombre moment or two, to reflect and remember but never forget. That, though, is in the future. Ten days from now. On Wednesday, there was a small but significant first step. The RCB contingent — both playing and non-playing — began their final pre-season camp before the 19th edition of the league begins there next Saturday.