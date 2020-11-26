STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Maradona reunites with hand of god

Diego Armando Maradona made the world believe that he was a superior being, sent down to inspire, spread joy and elevate the potential of The Beautiful Game.

Published: 26th November 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Diego Maradona holds up his team's trophy after Argentina's 3-2 victory over West Germany at the World Cup final match. (Photo | AP)

Diego Maradona holds up his team's trophy after Argentina's 3-2 victory over West Germany at the World Cup final match. (Photo | AP)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Every so often, an athlete shows the world the possibilities of talent. Every so often, an athlete shows the world that it is possible to inspire millions among millions. Every so often, an athlete shows the world it is possible to make athiests believe.

Diego Armando Maradona made the world believe that he was a superior being, sent down to inspire, spread joy and elevate the potential of The Beautiful Game. On Wednesday, the Argentine great passed away after a heart attack following a brain surgery earlier this month. The 60-year-old’s death shocked not only the football world but the wider community as well.

In a year that has brought about unprecedented chaos to the world, Maradona’s passing away will arguably be the single most piece of news that will reverberate with the most. That is the impact he had, from Buenos Aires to Brisbane and from Arctic to the Antartic. Walk around Asia or Europe or Africa or the Americas or Oceania and the chances of one coming across a mural of Maradona is very high. Even if he was a legend, a curly-haired freak of nature, people readily identified with him.

Hailing from Villa Fiorita, one of Argentina’s poorer localities, he conquered the world in 1986. That he suffered from drug problems while shouldering the unreal expectations of a football-mad nation only embellished what he managed to do on a football field, his natural habitat.

ALSO READ | Pele mourns Diego Maradona: 'I hope we'll play together in the sky'

He will live on in memories of videos describing his immortal abilities with a football. As he dribbled past the English side to score one of the most iconic goals ever at the 1986 World Cup, the commentator couldn't help but exclaim: “What planet did you come from!” Indeed.

El Diego walks into history

Diego Maradona was football’s archetypal troubled genius, a world-beating player whose life and career scaled the most dazzling heights but also plumbed the darkest depths. Maradona, who died Wednesday at the age of 60, became a global icon after leading Argentina to the 1986 World Cup but he was not a squeaky clean idol like Pele, and made little attempt to hide his fiery personality and many vices. “I am black or white, I’ll never be grey in my life,” he once said.

Maradona was short, powerful and quick. He was also a ferocious and astute competitor who refused to be intimidated even though many opponents tried. Above all, he was sublimely and imaginatively skilful. However, while Maradona is remembered for his masterly composure on the ball, he was also famous for his frequent lack of control both on the field and off.

He struggled with addiction, notably to cocaine, and with his weight.

Diego Armando Maradona was born on October 30, 1960, in Lanus, just outside Buenos Aires, and grew up in one of the poorest areas of the Argentine capital. He made his debut for Argentinos Juniors just before his 16th birthday and his debut for Argentina at age 16 in February, 1977.

His career is defined by the World Cup, the four he played in and the one he missed. Manager Cesar Luis Menotti omitted “El Pibe de Oro” (the golden kid) from his squad in 1978. Argentina, the hosts, went on to win the competition for the first time. The following year, under Menotti, Maradona led Argentina to victory in the under-20 World Cup in Japan, winning the Golden Ball for the tournament’s best player. His senior World Cup debut in 1982 in Spain went badly.

ALSO READ | 'Diego Maradona is eternal', says Lionel Messi, 'Unparalleled Magician' for Cristiano Ronaldo

Maradona was treated brutally by defenders and ended his tournament with a red card for retaliation as Argentina, already eliminated, lost to Brazil. He atoned four years later, propelling his country to victory in Mexico and making the tournament his own. In the final, Maradona set up the 86th-minute winner against West Germany. He scored twice in the semifinal against Belgium, beating four defenders for the second. But the match that defined his tournament, and possibly his international career, was the 2-1 quarterfinal win over England, in which he scored two goals that will be remembered forever — for very different reasons.

In the 51st minute, as Peter Shilton reached to catch the ball, Maradona, some seven inches shorter, jumped alongside him and with a deftness that fooled the eye, flicked the ball through the England goalkeeper’s arms and into the net. After the game, Maradona said he scored “a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God.” All the while, Maradona’s off-field problems continued. He went into drug rehab on several occasions.

ALSO READ | RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'

When he quit cocaine, he binged instead on drink, cigars and food and ended up in hospital in 2007. In 2000, FIFA ran an online Player of the Century poll. Maradona gained 54 percent of the vote, Pele was second. Maradona married his long-time girlfriend Claudia Villafane in 1984. They had two daughters, Dalma and Gianinna, and divorced in 2004.

A look at some aspects of his career

1979 One of his first big titles was the U-20 World Cup with Argentina in 1979
34 No of international goals he scored
2010 He managed the national team at the 2010 World Cup
1982 His first senior World Cup was in 1982, he subsequently played in three more editions
2000 He was voted as the Player of the Century in a poll run by FIFA

Career path

  • Argentinos
  • Boca Juniors
  • FC Barcelona
  • Napoli
  • Sevilla
  • Newell’s
  • Boca Juniors

Notable titles

  • World Cup I Argentina: 1986
  • Serie A I Both for Napoli: 1987, 1990
  • Spanish Super Cup I Barcelona: 1984
  • Spanish League Cup I Barcelona: 1983
  • UEFA Cup I Napoli: 1989
  • Italian Super Cup I Napoli: 1991

Four best goals
Selecting a compundium of Maradona’s greatest goals is a tough ask but this is four of his best in a cupboard filled with them...

The ‘Goal of the Century’
The solo goal against which all solo goals will be judged. Named the “Goal of the Century” by FIFA in 2002, his high-speed slalom in Mexico in 1986 ended England’s World Cup and cemented Maradona’s position as the world’s best footballer.

The ‘Divine free-kick’ that conquered Naples
Nicknamed the “divine free-kick” in Italy, Maradona’s iconic winning goal for Napoli in the November 1985 home clash with Michel Platini’s Juventus — reigning European champions — was the one that created the Argentine’s legend in Naples.

‘El Pibe’ volleys Verona
There were more crucial goals among Maradona’s 115 for Napoli, but few matched the sheer nonchalance of his outrageous lob in a 5-0 hammering of reigning Serie A champions Hellas Verona in October 1985.

Derby destruction
In November 1981 Maradona lit up River Plate’s Monumental stadium with the sort of vision that took him to the very top of the game, somehow scoring from a tight angle on the left flank with nothing on and barely any gap in which to squeeze the ball.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hand of god Maradona Diego Maradona Maradona death
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp