Mancini says Saudis fear nobody at Asian Cup

DOHA: Roberto Mancini said Wednesday that Saudi Arabia fear no team at the Asian Cup and will not try to duck out of a potential last-16 clash with South Korea.

The Saudis have already qualified for the knockout rounds after two wins in Qatar and will top Group F with a win or draw against Thailand on Thursday.

That would set them on a collision course with South Korea in the last 16 if Jurgen Klinsmann's side finish second in Group E, where they currently sit after a win and a draw.

Saudi Arabia will play after South Korea's final group game against Malaysia has finished but Mancini dismissed suggestions that his team could take it easy against Thailand.

"Our calculation is always to win all the games we play," said Mancini, who won the European Championship with his native Italy in 2021.

"That is the calculation, we don't have another."