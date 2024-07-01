Ecuador advances to Copa America quarter-finals, Mexico eliminated after late VAR drama

GLENDALE: Mexico was eliminated from the Copa America after a 0-0 draw against Ecuador, which advanced to the quarterfinals Sunday night after avoiding a penalty in stoppage time thanks to a VAR review.

Mexico was initially awarded a penalty kick by referee Mario Alberto Escobar Toca when Ecuador's Félix Torres took down Mexican forward Guillermo Martínez in the penalty box.

VAR rescinded the penalty because Torres touched the ball, and Mexico was awarded a corner kick, sending a chorus of boos raining down from the Mexican fans at State Farm Stadium.

“I don’t like to talk about our referee. It is what it is, and I believe we have more possibilities now that we have VAR,” Mexico coach Jaime Lozano said. “After an early exit, I don't want to talk about the referee.”