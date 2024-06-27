Venezuela through to Copa America quarterfinals after 1-0 win over Mexico

INGLEWOOD: Arriving at Copa America seeking redemption after disappointing performances in the World Cup and the CONCACAF Nations League, Mexico is on the verge of an early exit.

Salomón Rondón scored on a penalty kick in the 57th minute, and Venezuela advanced to the Copa America quarterfinals with a 1-0 victory over Mexico on Wednesday night.

Venezuela, which opened with a 2-1 win over Ecuador, is assured of finishing among the top two in Group B. Venezuela faces already eliminated Jamaica on Sunday in Austin, Texas.

“I’m happy that we were able to give some joy to the people in Venezuela; we played for that, but we need to remain calm and keep our feet on the ground,” Venezuela coach Fernando Batista said. “We are going to enjoy this tonight, but tomorrow we are going to be focused on Jamaica.”