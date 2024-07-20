We will pick a coach who can bring results, won't go by big names: AIFF president Chaubey

NEW DELHI: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey said the new head coach of the national team will be picked based on the ability to bring in right results, and a high-profile candidate will not be selected blindly.

The AIFF Executive Committee is due to meet soon to decide the successor of Igor Stimac, who resigned as head coach after India lost nine matches and drew two in his last 12 games in charge.

I believe the result matters a lot. We will be looking at someone who can develop Indian football. Whoever gets appointed as chief coach, we want him to add a lot of potential to the national team's performance, Chaubey told PTI videos in an interview.