Pulisic shines as US defeats Bolivia 2-0 in Copa America opener

ARLINGTON: Christian Pulisic spread his arms wide with a big smile, then wanted to find the coach in the stands who drew up the fastest goal for the U.S. against a South American team.

Plenty of emotion against an overmatched opponent, in a tournament the Americans call their biggest test ahead of co-hosting the 2026 World Cup.

Pulisic scored in the third minute and assisted on Folarin Balogun's goal in the 44th as the United States cruised past Bolivia 2-0 in their Copa America opener on Sunday night.

“I feel like I’m always pretty excited after I score," Pulisic said. "This is a big moment. It’s a major tournament.”

Pulisic joined Clint Dempsey as the only U.S. player with a goal and an assist in a Copa America match and reached 30 goals in 69 international appearances, the fewest among Americans.