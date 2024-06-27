Ecuador ends winless streak, eliminates Jamaica from Copa America

LAS VEGAS: Seventeen-year-old Kendry Páez scored in first-half stoppage time, Alan Minda added another goal late in the second half, and Ecuador beat winless Jamaica 3-1 on Wednesday night in the Copa America.

Ecuador, rebounding from a 2-1 loss to Venezuela, won its first Copa America game since a 4-0 victory over Haiti in 2016, ending an eight-game winless streak.

Jamaica became the first team eliminated from the 16-nation tournament when Venezuela beat Mexico 1-0 later on Wednesday.

Kasey Palmer’s 13th-minute own goal put Ecuador ahead, and Páez made it 2-0 with a penalty kick in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time. Michail Antonio scored Jamaica’s first Copa America goal in the 54th, and Minda got the final goal in the first minute of second-half stoppage time.