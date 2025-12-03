Indian Football: No breakthrough, sports min promised end to impasse

CHENNAI: The marathon meeting chaired by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya with key stakeholders of Indian Football on Wednesday did not see any major breakthrough.

The ministry heard all stakeholders -- All India Football Federation (AIFF), ISL clubs, I-league clubs, the FSDL, bidders to run the ISL, broadcasters and OTT platforms and followed it up with a joint meeting with all of them.

Officials have said that there were no major breakthroughs in the meeting. "The Minister listened to all of the concerns put forth by the stakeholders and promised to put an end to this," said an AIFF official.