AIFF could rethink its tender terms

CHENNAI: When the All India Football Federation (AIFF) told the Supreme Court in September that a new commercial partner to run the Indian Super League (ISL), the country’s premier football competition would be finalised by October 15 through a ‘open, competitive and transparent’ tender process, it gave a glimmer of hope to clubs.

Not even a month has elapsed since then, the clubs stare at another wave of uncertainty after the AIFF confirmed that it has not received any bid for its Request for Proposal (RFP). Among other conditions, one of the terms was hosting the ISL. After the AIFF’s assurance to clubs that the season will begin by December, they resumed operations, signed players and played the Super Cup which began on October 25. A day after the league stage of the Super Cup concluded, where 10 ISL teams bowed out of the tournament, the AIFF had made the confirmation of not receiving any bids.

If one takes a closer look at the RFP released a day after the first deadline expired, they can see their monetary expectations are more or less similar to the one in the expiring Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the commercial arm of the AIFF.