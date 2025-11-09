AIFF could rethink its tender terms

CHENNAI: When the All India Football Federation (AIFF) told the Supreme Court in September that a new commercial partner to run the Indian Super League (ISL), the country’s premier football competition would be finalised by October 15 through a ‘open, competitive and transparent’ tender process, it gave a glimmer of hope to clubs.
Not even a month has elapsed since then, the clubs stare at another wave of uncertainty after the AIFF confirmed that it has not received any bid for its Request for Proposal (RFP). Among other conditions, one of the terms was hosting the ISL. After the AIFF’s assurance to clubs that the season will begin by December, they resumed operations, signed players and played the Super Cup which began on October 25. A day after the league stage of the Super Cup concluded, where 10 ISL teams bowed out of the tournament, the AIFF had made the confirmation of not receiving any bids.
If one takes a closer look at the RFP released a day after the first deadline expired, they can see their monetary expectations are more or less similar to the one in the expiring Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the commercial arm of the AIFF.
An annual guaranteed sum of Rs 37.5 crore (It collected Rs 50 crore from FSDL) or five per cent of annual gross revenue, whichever is higher between the two, is to be collected by the AIFF over a period of 15 years from December this year. Since AIFF has not recieved any bids, this could prompt the governing body to rethink the terms in the tender document.
The AIFF’s Bid Evaluation Commitee, led by former Supreme Court judge L Nageswara Rao convened to review the situation on Sunday. The commitee comprises of Rao, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey and Kesvaran Murugasu of the Asian Football Confederation as an independent member. An AIFF statement confirmed that Rao will submit a report on the bid process on Tuesday to resolve this issue. The process is overlooked by the Supreme Court and this report may prompt to take cognizance of the matter changes in the terms of the tender (RFP).
This may even lead to delay in the start of ISL, which was scheduled to start by December according to AIFF. Another question mark would be on the number of matches played. In the tender document, 14 teams will play each other in a double round-robin format, summing up to 189 matches. With the season’s last day at 31st May 2026, conducting all of those matches would be tough ask, considering the harsh conditions in the first five months of the year. Then, the only option will be to rethink the number of planned fixtures, preferably reduce it.
The ISL remains crucial to the functioning of Indian football. Players, staff and other contracted workers depend on the league for their bread and butter. Already enduring a tough period, when its senior men’s national team failed to qualify to the AFC Asian Cup, Indian football cannot risk another long period of delay. There is a possibility that the continental body AFC will have a close eye.
If the AIFF does not hold the ISL, then clubs may not be able to compete in continental tournaments. According to a AIFF official, this could have an impact on the lower division leagues, both national men’s and women’s, because of the ISL’s lack of bids.
Given the situation, an anxious wait to Tuesday begins, as clubs cannot afford another delay and to financially bleed.
Kerala Blasters suspend first-team training
Following Mohun Bagan’s decision to suspend first-team training, Kerala Blasters on Sunday confirmed that it suspended first-team training ‘indefinitely.’ Blasters bowed out of the Super Cup tournament, losing 0-1 to Mumbai City FC on Thursday (November 6). “There is no tournament for us to play, now. The players are now sent home,” a club source told this daily.
The source also felt that the AIFF had coaxed teams into beginning the season, only to be staring at another wave of uncertainty. “The Federation has not given us a tentative date yet. We await a swift decision on the same and we hope that the season starts,” the source added. Salaries, however would not be suspended for now.