Uncertainty over ISL, Bagan suspend first team training

CHENNAI: In another massive setback to Indian football, its oldest existing and most decorated football team Mohun Bagan Super Giant have decided to stop first team operations on Saturday. This comes as day after All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed there were no bidders for new commercial partner of the Indian Super League on Friday.

The AIFF and the Football Sports Development Limited, the commercial arm that was running the ISL until last season had told the Supreme Court that India's top league would start in December. However, until last night there were no bidders for the ISL.

"There is no tournament for us to play, for now. The players were supposed to get back to training on Monday, (November 10) but after the AIFF confirmed that they got no new bid, we had to cancel it," a club source told this daily. Their Super Cup campaign ended after they failed to beat arch-rivals East Bengal FC to qualify to the semifinals. Player salaries, however will continue, the source clarified. "The team will be ready to get back if the AIFF gives us a tentative date for the start of the season, be it December, January or February next year," the source went on to add.