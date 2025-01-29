Real Madrid 'yet to show their best', warns Ancelotti

GUINGAMP: Carlo Ancelotti said Real Madrid "are improving but are yet to show their best" as his side bid to earn automatic qualification to the Champions League last 16 against Ligue 1 club Brest on Wednesday.

The reigning champions of Europe are ensured of their place in at least the knockout play-off round as the league phase of the revamped Champions League wraps up with its final matchday this week.

However, after suffering three defeats in their opening seven matches, 16th-placed Real are only in with an outside chance of securing a top eight finish and automatic progression to the last 16.

A faltering start to the defence of their Spanish and Champions League titles now seems to be behind Ancelotti's charges after they have won nine of their last 10 outings in all competitions.

"I think the team are improving but are yet to show their best, even though we're getting close," Ancelotti said during his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

"The idea and the vision that we have for this team, I think it's clear to everyone and the team have improved collectively, but also individually.

"That's the case for Kylian Mbappe, but also for Rodrygo (Goes) or (Jude) Bellingham and all the other players. They've all worked very hard.