Reijnders saves Milan as Dele Alli sent off on Como debut

ROME: Tijjani Reijnders saved AC Milan's skin in Saturday's 2-1 win against Serie A upstarts Como, who gave Dele Alli his debut from the bench only for the former England international to be sent off moments later.

Netherlands midfielder Reijnders struck in the 76th minute after a brilliant Tammy Abraham pass as Milan came from behind to placate angry home fans and move up to seventh in Italy's top flight.

Sergio Conceicao's side are three points from the European places in large thanks to Reijnders who also slipped in Christian Pulisic to level the scores seven minutes after the break.

The 26-year-old also hit the bar shortly before rolling home his 13th goal of the season in all competitions, and went close to netting again with five minutes remaining.

"I always try my best for the team, to be important with goals and assists. Luckily today I could do it for the team," Reijnders told DAZN.

Reijnders' performance saved his teammates from a severe barracking at the end of the match as they were loudly booed and whistled off the pitch at half-time with Milan trailing to Lucas Da Cunha's 33rd-minute strike.

Regardless supporters continued to demand that owners, US investment firm RedBird, sell the club as they have at all recent matches, irritated by inconsistent displays below their lofty expectations.

"That's something that this season we are suffering from. I don't think it's the sharpness but we make personal mistakes and those things can happen," Reijnders added.

"We have to keep improving as I've said multiple times this season."