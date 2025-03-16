Mbappe double at Villarreal takes 'exhausted' Real Madrid top

VILLAREAL: Kylian Mbappe's brace helped Real Madrid climb top of La Liga with a 2-1 win at Villarreal on Saturday despite coach Carlo Ancelotti's complaints that his team was "exhausted".

Los Blancos moved three points clear of rivals Barcelona, having played two extra games, with the Catalans visiting third place Atletico Madrid on Sunday in a key clash in the Spanish title race.

Madrid were unhappy the game was taking place fewer than 72 hours after their Champions League win on penalties against Atletico on Wednesday.

"The team has something special, character, commitment," Ancelotti told reporters, insisting Madrid would refuse to play without "72 hours of rest" between matches as recommended by world football governing body FIFA.

However despite their complaints they had enough in the tank to beat their opponents, fifth, at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

"We kept going on a physical level, above all in the second half, the team ended up exhausted, but that was to be expected," said Ancelotti.

"It's a win that says a lot about this team and the ability this squad has."

Ancelotti began with Vinicius Junior on the bench after the draining victory against Atletico in the last 16.

Villarreal started strongly and Thibaut Courtois got down well to his right to tip Ayoze Perez's shot around the post.

From the resulting corner Villarreal took the lead, with the ball rebounding to Juan Foyth, who smashed home from close range.

Ancelotti's side hit back quickly, with Mbappe levelling after 17 minutes.

Brahim Diaz's attempted lob was saved by Diego Conde, but the French striker dispatched the rebound with minimal fuss.

Soon Mbappe had his second, helping to spread the ball to the right and then finishing with aplomb after Lucas Vazquez found him in the middle of the box.

It was Mbappe's 20th league goal of the season, putting him one behind the top scorer, Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski.