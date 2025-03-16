Man City stumble, Forest soar in Champions League chase

MANCHESTER: Manchester City failed to ease fears of missing out on next season's Champions League after twice blowing the lead to draw 2-2 against Brighton, while third-placed Nottingham Forest thrashed Ipswich 4-2 on Saturday.

Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush put City in front, but high-flying Brighton extended their unbeaten run to seven games thanks to Pervis Estupinan's free-kick and an Abdukodir Khusanov own goal.

City boss Pep Guardiola said on Friday that just qualifying for the Champions League would be a "big success" after a difficult season for a side used to lifting the league title.

The English champions' early exit from Europe's top competition to Real Madrid had at least ensured a full week's preparation for Guardiola's men to bounce back from last weekend's dismal 1-0 defeat at Forest.

Marmoush was restored to the starting line-up and proved to be City's brightest spark going forward.

The Egyptian won the penalty from which Haaland opened the scoring with his 29th goal of the season.

City's lead lasted only 10 minutes as Estupinan curled a free-kick in off the post past the leaden-footed Stefan Ortega in the City goal.

Marmoush blasted City back in front from long range before half-time.

Brighton, though, took just three minutes into the second half to level again when Jack Hinshelwood's shot was turned into his own net by Khusanov.

Nico Gonzalez hit the post as City pushed in vain for a winner.

A top-five Premier League finish will almost certainly secure a Champions League place this season thanks to English clubs' strong performances in European competition.

A point leaves City still in fifth, just one point ahead of Brighton in seventh.

"I'm always confident, in that I am a master. I do have moments when I can doubt but I find the right way, the positiveness in everything," said Guardiola.

"I know it will be difficult for many reasons but we have nine games, nine finals."