Bayern draw keeps title door ajar as Dortmund lose to Leipzig

BERLIN: Bayern Munich were held to a 1-1 draw at Union Berlin on Saturday, giving defending champions Bayer Leverkusen an outside chance of dragging themselves back into the Bundesliga title race.

Bayern, who also dropped points in a surprise loss at home to Bochum last week, could be just six points ahead if Leverkusen win at Stuttgart on Sunday.

"It was a game of two stories: the performance and the result," said Bayern coach Vincent Kompany. "I've been in football long enough to know this wasn't a bad performance away from home.

"Sometimes when you don't score it's not because the strikers don't put it in, it's because the defenders and the keepers do a lot of things right."

Bayern had most of the ball but struggled to break through a resolute Union defence.

With few chances in the opening period, Bayern's best chance came after 51 minutes when Harry Kane drilled a free-kick through the wall but into the palms of Frederik Ronnow.

Leroy Sane put the visitors ahead after 75 minutes when he skated through a crowded penalty area to tap in a Josip Stanisic pass.

Union were however the better team after the goal and the hosts levelled through Benedict Hollerbach, who was on the spot to take advantage of an error from inexperienced goalkeeper Jonas Urbig.

Union rose in intensity in the dying stages but were unable to land the killer blow which would have seen them beat Bayern for the first time in their history, on their 12th attempt.

Despite hovering dangerously close to the relegation spots for much of the season, Union have a strong record at home against the league's best sides.

Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt, Mainz, Freiburg and now Bayern have all left Berlin without winning.

Union coach Steffen Baumgart credited his side's "passion in defence", saying the hosts had "won a point that nobody would have expected" as they went seven clear of the relegation spots.