Ronaldo's Al-Nassr out of Asian Champions League with semifinal loss to Kawasaki Frontale

JEDDAH: Cristiano Ronaldo's wait for a major trophy in Saudi Arabia is set to continue after Al-Nassr lost 3-2 to Kawasaki Frontale in the Asian Champions League semifinals on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old Ronaldo, who signed for the Riyadh club in December 2022, had chances but failed to score against the team from Japan.

Kawasaki will face another Saudi team, Al-Ahli, in Saturday's final with both teams bidding for a first continental title.

Kawasaki was ahead after just 10 minutes on a spectacular volley from Tatsuya Ito. Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane equalized for Al-Nassr before the half-hour mark.

Soon after, Ronaldo headed against the woodwork but it was Kawasaki which scored next, restoring its lead three minutes before the break through Yuto Ozeki.

Al-Nassr continued to attack but fell further behind after 76 minutes when Akihiro Ienaga scored from close range.

Ayman Yahya cut the margin for Al-Nassr with three minutes remaining but despite Ronaldo and Jhon Duran — signed for over $100 million from English Premier League club Aston Villa in January — going close, the Riyadh club couldn't get the equalizer.

In the quarterfinals last weekend, Ronaldo scored in Al-Nassr's comfortable win over Yokohama.

Two-time finalist Al-Ahli reached the final by beating fellow Saudi Pro League team Al-Hilal 3-1 on Tuesday.