Liverpool suffer third successive loss as Estevao strikes late for Chelsea

LONDON: Liverpool crashed to a third successive defeat as Estevao Willian's last-gasp strike condemned the spluttering Premier League champions to a 2-1 defeat against Chelsea on Saturday.

Arne Slot's side were rocked by Estevao's close-range finish in the final seconds at Stamford Bridge after Cody Gakpo's second half equaliser had cancelled out Moises Caicedo's brilliant opener for the Blues.

After making a perfect start to the season with seven wins in all competitions, including five in the Premier League, Liverpool have suffered an unexpected blip with shock defeats at Crystal Palace, Galatasaray and Chelsea.

Having lost to Palace in the closing moments last weekend, this was another agonising blow for Liverpool, who had made a habit of scoring late winners themselves in the early weeks of the season.

Those late goals had papered over the cracks as Liverpool struggle to gel following Slot's close-season spending spree.

Once again the second-placed Reds were below the standards that carried them to the title last season, despite splashing out more than £400 million ($539 million) on new signings.