Ruben Amorim wants more after 'biggest' Man United win at Liverpool

LIVERPOOL: Ruben Amorim said a first victory at Anfield since 2016 was just reward for Manchester United's long suffering fans after Harry Maguire's late winner inflicted a fourth consecutive defeat on Liverpool.

The 2-1 win ensured that United earned theirs first back-to-back victories in the Premier League since Amorim took charge nearly a year ago.

But the Portuguese coach said that how his players respond next weekend when Brighton visit Old Trafford will tell him more about what United can aspire to this season.

"That was the biggest win in my time at Manchester United. It means a lot today but tomorrow it won't mean a lot," said Amorim.

United crashed out of the League Cup to fourth-tier Grimsby in August and Amorim appeared on the brink of losing his job after defeat to Brentford last month.

However, wins over Sunderland and their historic rivals have lifted the Red Devils up to ninth in the Premier League and within two points of fourth-placed Liverpool.