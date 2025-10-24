Playing matches after missing pre-season training not ideal, says coach Miranda

CHENNAI: Finally, after much brouhaha, court battles and controversies, the domestic football season for most of the Indian Super League teams is set to kick off on Saturday. With the fate of Indian Super League still in the limbo (new tendering process is on), the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Super Cup will serve as season openers for those clubs who missed out on Durand Cup in August.

Understandably, some clubs are not too amused. The last five months, pre-season time to be precise, were spent in anxiety with a few of the clubs even resorting to salary-cuts and freeze in signing of new players. There have been no friendlies or warm-up matches either.

Chennaiyin FC is one such club. New Chennaiyin coach and former India midfielder Clifford Miranda put a concerned face over the impending challenge — three matches in six days — after five months of inactivity. He was quite vocal because clubs like Chennaiyin, which have put their pre-season plans on the back-burner, now have little time to prepare for matches against teams that have had match fitness.