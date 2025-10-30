Bayern Munich racks up its 14th win in a row as Harry Kane scores twice to beat Cologne

Harry Kane scored twice as Bayern Munich racked up its 14th straight win in one of soccer's best-ever starts to a season after overcoming a rare setback to beat Cologne 4-1 in the German Cup on Wednesday.

Vincent Kompany's team has won every game it has played in the Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League so far in 2025-26, and the win over Cologne surpassed a historic mark of 13 wins in all competitions set by AC Milan at the start of its 1992-93 campaign.

Bayern did it despite falling behind in a game for the first time since July as Ragnar Ache's 31st-minute header put Cologne ahead.

Bayern turned it around with two goals in two minutes, first for Luis Diaz — who seemed clearly offside, though there's no video review until later in the competition — and then Kane, with an acrobatic turn and shot over the keeper in the 38th.

Kane extended Bayern's lead with a header at a corner, his 22nd goal for Bayern in 14 games this season, and Díaz set up Michael Olise to score Bayern's fourth on a counter soon after.