Real Madrid edge Valencia to stay on Barca's tail, Atletico slump

BARCELONA: Kylian Mbappe scored his 23rd goal of the season in La Liga to help Real Madrid claim a battling 2-0 win at Valencia on Sunday and close the gap to leaders Barcelona to one point.

Third-place Atletico Madrid slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Real Betis, three days after thrashing the Andalusian side in the Copa del Rey, falling further away from the top two.

After Spanish champions Barca had beaten Mallorca on Saturday, Alvaro Arbeloa's Madrid eked out a tight victory at Mestalla to keep the pressure on their arch-rivals.

Missing suspended forward Vinicius Junior and injured midfielder Jude Bellingham, Los Blancos lacked sparkle but did enough to claim three points on Spain's east coast.

Alvaro Carreras put the visitors ahead midway through the second half and Mbappe struck late on to seal their win.

"It was going to be a game where we had to have a lot of patience. I think it was a win that came because of how solid we were, and our focussed performance," said Arbeloa.

"I think that we were fair winners."

England international Trent Alexander-Arnold made his return after injury as a substitute in the second half of Madrid's victory.