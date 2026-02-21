ISL 25/26: Despite hope over first home match, KBFC officials told to leave by GCDA: Reports

CHENNAI: The commotion over pending agreement between GCDA (Greater Cochin Development Authority) and Kerala Blasters on renting the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi for Indian Super League (ISL) matches may have escalated, with the GCDA reportedly vacating office rooms of both clubs and the league late on Saturday evening.

Even the preparatory works in the stadium, which was undertaken by the league and the club is reportedly now put on pause. Reports suggest that the meeting between the GCDA and the club did not go well.

At 11.30 am on Saturday, a pre-match press conference hosted by the club at the stadium premises for Sunday's match against Mumbai City FC got cancelled. Apparently, journalists, camerapersons and the club’s mediapersons were told to vacate the premises by security guards of the stadium. According to those part of the programme, the authorities locked the premises citing pending agreements with the GCDA and the club.