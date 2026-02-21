ISL 25/26: Despite hope over first home match, KBFC officials told to leave by GCDA: Reports

CHENNAI: The commotion over pending agreement between GCDA (Greater Cochin Development Authority) and Kerala Blasters on renting the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi for Indian Super League (ISL) matches may have escalated, with the GCDA reportedly vacating office rooms of both clubs and the league late on Saturday evening.
Even the preparatory works in the stadium, which was undertaken by the league and the club is reportedly now put on pause. Reports suggest that the meeting between the GCDA and the club did not go well.
At 11.30 am on Saturday, a pre-match press conference hosted by the club at the stadium premises for Sunday's match against Mumbai City FC got cancelled. Apparently, journalists, camerapersons and the club’s mediapersons were told to vacate the premises by security guards of the stadium. According to those part of the programme, the authorities locked the premises citing pending agreements with the GCDA and the club.
It is understood that Mumbai team and broadcasters are already in the city. This cast a shadow on whether the match would take place at 7.30 pm on Sunday. Cancelling the match, after the away team and broadcasters have come, would be an embarrassment. Sources have said that a meeting between the club and the GCDA took place to sort this issue out for the time being.
Days after the GCDA said they had an ‘one-time' agreement over slashing the rent fee to Rs 2 lakh a match from the usual asking rate of around Rs 8 lakh considering financial distress of the club due to the delayed ISL season, the executive committee of the body had decided against this move. Then, they increased the rent to Rs 4.2 lakh. The club, it is understood, had rejected that offer and said they will be forced to move out.
The stadium underwent renovation work for the jinxed Messi event, supposed to take place in November last year. However, with the event not taking place, Reporter Broadcasting Company, the organisers of the said event, had handed the stadium back to the GCDA, which stalled renovation work.
With this in mind, the Blasters explored the option of playing matches in Kozhikode, and had an informal agreement with authorities there to play matches. It is understood that the GCDA had convinced the club to play matches in Kochi. The Indian Super League (ISL) began on February 14 with the Blasters losing 0-2 to Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG).
