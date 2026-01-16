FC Goa players, including India captain Sandesh Jhingan, accept pay cut

NEW DELHI: FC Goa players, including India captain Sandesh Jhingan, and support staff have accepted pay cut for the truncated Indian Super League (ISL) season beginning February 14, the club said, terming their decision a "selfless" act.

The Goan club said in a Thursday night statement on 'X' that it had "honest and difficult conversations" with the players and support staff about the challenges ahead in view of the turmoil in Indian football.

"In a moment of real uncertainty for Indian football, our club had honest and difficult conversations about the challenges we are facing. What followed was something that made us incredibly proud," the statement said.

"Our First Team players and Technical Staff stepped forward, stood together, and chose to support the club by agreeing to reduce their remuneration during this period. This was not an easy decision. It was a selfless one."

The AIFF Super Cup champion team said it was "deeply humbled by this gesture and immensely grateful for the unity, character, and commitment shown by the group."

"These moments remind us that this club is more than results on the pitch, it is about people, belief, and standing together when it matters most. Thank you for fighting for the badge. Thank you for believing in the journey. We move forward together."