LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 3: Qatar vs Switzerland before Brazil, Morocco clash in standout group-stage fixture

Day 3 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup serves as a highly anticipated curtain-raiser for four major footballing nations making their tournament debuts across the United States and Canada. With matches scheduled for Saturday, June 13, 2026 (local venue times), the action unfolds on Sunday, June 14, 2026, for viewers tuning in from India (IST).
The opening fixture of the day sees former Asian champions Qatar face Switzerland in a crucial Group B encounter at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara (12:30 AM IST). The spotlight then shifts to the undisputed marquee matchup of the day at the New York New Jersey Stadium, where five-time champions Brazil take on Morocco in Group C (3:30 AM IST)—a heavyweight tactical battle pitting South American attacking flair against the organized defensive resilience of Africa’s 2022 semifinalists. Group C action continues immediately afterward when Haiti takes on Scotland at Boston Stadium in Foxborough (6:30 AM IST). Finally, Day 4 closes in Vancouver at BC Place, where Australia battles Türkiye in an energetic, high-intensity Group D opener (9:30 AM IST).
Getting things started in Group B and Group D 📈#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 13, 2026
Ghana's government has criticized Canada's “extremely unfair” decision to deny midfielder Thomas Partey a visa for his team’s World Cup opener while he awaits trial on rape charges, and it threatened legal action in a bid to overturn the refusal.
The 32-year-old Partey, who is scheduled to stand trial in London later this year, returned to Ghana’s base camp in Rhode Island after Canada denied his visa application to enter the country for Wednesday's match against Panama in Toronto.
Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday issued a statement criticizing what it called “the high-handed and extremely unfair decision by Canada to refuse a temporary residence application” for Partey.
Partey faces allegations from several women dating to his time with English club Arsenal from 2020-25. Partey, who played in Spain for Villarreal this past season, has pleaded not guilty.
Ghana’s government said it “reaffirms the fundamental legal principle of the presumption of innocence, a cornerstone of justice and due process in democratic societies.”
“While respecting Canada’s sovereign right to enforce its immigration laws, Ghana considers that reliance on unproven charges in the absence of a judicial determination raises fundamental questions of fairness and proportionality," the statement read. "Accordingly, Ghana is pursuing active diplomatic engagements with the relevant Canadian authorities on this matter.”
Two people have been detained in connection with the theft of equipment from the England national team's vehicles during their move from a pre-training base in Florida to Kansas City, where the Three Lions will have their permanent World Cup base camp.
Authorities said the incident took place at some point Friday night.
Sgt. Phil DiMartino of the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department confirmed that two people had been taken into custody.
“Yesterday, officials in Kansas City learned at some point between their over-the-road transport from Florida to their arrival at the training facility in Kansas City, goods belonging to the English national team were stolen,” said Quinton Lucas, the mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, who has become the city's de facto spokesperson for World Cup activities.
“Public safety officials at the local, state and federal levels are working to trace where in the United States the items were seized and all the individuals who may have been involved," Lucas said.
The Brazilian national football team has overhauled its approach to player evaluation ahead of its opening World Cup match, moving away from traditional physical metrics to prioritize spatial efficiency, according to a report by BBC.
The squad is heavily utilizing advanced data tracking via sensor-packed "smart vests" worn beneath their jerseys during training and live matches. While electronic performance tracking systems (EPTS) are now common in modern football, Brazil’s technical staff is using high-frequency GPS, magnetometers, and accelerometers to challenge long-held assumptions about work rate and player output.
According to Guilherme Passos, Brazil’s sports science chief, standard data can often misrepresent a player's actual contribution. In one specific instance cited by the BBC, tracking data revealed that a player had covered only 6 kilometers over the course of a match—roughly half the distance logged by his teammates.
While such a low number would traditionally flag a lack of effort or fitness, a deeper cross-reference of the spatial data with tactical video showed that the player’s positioning was nearly flawless. By reading the opposition's passing lanes early, the player remained hyper-efficient, rarely needing to sprint to recover his position.
The tracking technology allows analysts to mathematically map out "spatial dominance," measuring how effectively a player occupies key zones and maintains the squad's geometric shape relative to the ball. The objective is to break down intuitive positioning into quantifiable data that can be taught across the roster.
Beyond tactical positioning, the technology serves as a critical tool for workload management in the newly expanded 48-team tournament, which requires teams to navigate massive travel distances across North America and a grueling potential eight-match path to the final. By matching real-time biometric outputs against baseline data synced from the players' respective European club teams, the medical staff can identify precise thresholds where a player faces an increased risk of soft-tissue injury.
With FIFA regulations permitting live data transmissions directly to the bench, Brazil's backroom analysts will monitor these real-time metrics during tonight's Group C opener against Morocco. Any significant drop in spatial positioning or recovery speeds will likely trigger preemptive tactical substitutions before physical breakdowns or structural defensive gaps occur.
Times to tune in.@McDonalds #FIFAWorldCup #KickOffTimes pic.twitter.com/7Wq1ibEnRI— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 13, 2026
Brazil headline packed World Cup Saturday as Scotland return
Five-time champions Brazil begin their World Cup campaign on Saturday, taking on surprise 2022 semi-finalists Morocco in one of the standout group-stage clashes.
The first day featuring four matches at the expanded 48-team tournament also sees Scotland return to the World Cup for the first time since 1998, facing debutants Haiti in Boston.
Elsewhere, 2022 hosts Qatar meet Switzerland in Santa Clara, while Australia face Turkey in Vancouver in the day's final fixture.
The action follows a statement opening from co-hosts the United States, who crushed Paraguay 4-1 in Los Angeles on Friday in front of a crowd of more than 70,000 that included Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise and David Beckham.
الحصة التدريبية الأخيرة قبل مواجهة البرازيل 🎯— Équipe du Maroc (@EnMaroc) June 13, 2026
Final training session ahead of the Brazil clash 🇧🇷#DimaMaghrib 🇲🇦 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/NFeFSsEf8a
Scotland back on the big stage
Scotland and their travelling Tartan Army return to football's biggest tournament after a 28-year absence.
Much will be expected of Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay, whose spectacular overhead kick against Denmark last November sealed qualification and further enhanced his status among Scotland supporters.
Haiti, making their World Cup debut, will be aiming to give their crisis-hit nation something to celebrate.
Australia coach Tony Popovic, meanwhile, believes his side can "punch above our weight" at the tournament, although Turkey provide a challenging opening assignment.
The expanded World Cup runs through to the final in New Jersey on July 19.
Every heartbeat.— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 13, 2026
Every dream.
Everything we've got. #HAISCO | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/98esIKOble
Sunday June 14 (IST)
Qatar vs Switzerland — 12:30 am IST (Santa Clara, California)
Brazil vs Morocco — 3:30 am IST (East Rutherford, New Jersey)
Haiti vs Scotland — 6:30 am IST (Foxborough, Massachusetts)
Australia vs Turkey — 9:30 am IST (Vancouver, British Columbia)