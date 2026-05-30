Key talking points ahead of PSG v Arsenal Champions League final

PSG's strong left flank

Arsenal are boosted by Jurrien Timber's return to fitness after a groin injury, particularly given the biggest problem for Arteta to solve is how to handle PSG's left flank.

Winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has arguably been the competition's best player, scoring 10 goals for the French side, and behind him at left-back Nuno Mendes is a dynamic force going forward.

Arteta must decide whether to put Timber straight into the line-up after two-and-a-half months out, or if he will deploy centre-back Cristhian Mosquera on the right.

Declan Rice has also been used there in Timber's absence but the midfielder will be vital in the centre of the pitch up against PSG's Vitinha.

Mileage check

Many of Arsenal's likely starting line-up in the final have played over 3,000 minutes each this season across all competitions, with Declan Rice, William Saliba, Gabriel, Martin Zubimendi and David Raya hitting 4,000.

Arteta has stayed faithful to a core of players and insisted his team should not use fatigue as an "excuse".

"That's the context and that's the scenario, and we have to embrace it and especially enjoy the opportunity," said the Spanish coach last month, in the thick of the title race.

By contrast, Luis Enrique has been able to rotate and rest many of his first choice players in Ligue 1 as PSG claimed their 12th title in the last 14 years.

Only Willian Pacho, Vitinha and Warren Zaire-Emery have more than 3,000 minutes banked this season.

"Rest is also an integral part of preparation, especially when we're playing matches like these," said Luis Enrique before the final.

PSG did compete at the Club World Cup last summer though, increasing the need for the Asturian coach to balance his players' game-time.