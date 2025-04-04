Highest paid in team doesn't mean I have to score every match, it's about impact: Venkatesh Iyer

KOLKATA: Kolkata Knight Riders vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer believes his Rs 23.75 crore price tag doesn't mean he has to score heavily every game, stressing that his focus is on making a meaningful impact for the team.

Resigned by KKR using the Right to Match card at the mega auction, Iyer became the franchise's most expensive signing and the third costliest player in IPL in November.

But he had a lukewarm start to the new season, managing just 9 runs in the first two games as talks began to grow over the justification of his hefty price.

"I won't lie, there is a little pressure. You guys talk so much. But being the highest-paid player (in KKR) does not mean I have to make runs in every match," Iyer said candidly at the post-match press conference.

"It's about how I am winning for the team and what impact I am able to make. The pressure is not about how much money I am getting or how many runs I have to make. That's never been the pressure on me," he said firmly.

Dispelling doubts over both his form and price tag Iyer responded in style as he smashed his way to a 29-ball 60 that powered KKR to an 80-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday.

Asked whether the pressure of being the highest-paid player in KKR had finally been lifted, Iyer smiled and tossed the question back.