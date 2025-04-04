Performance of spinners Noor Ahmad, Kuldeep Yadav to heavily impact CSK vs DC game

CHENNAI: Noor Ahmed's guile will meet its perfect match in Kuldeep Yadav's artistry as two wrist spinners will drive the narrative during under-par Chennai Super Kings' important Indian Premier League match against an impressive Delhi Capitals here on Saturday.

It will be an afternoon game in sapping Chennai heat and the kind of tracks on offer will certainly make it a 50-50 match.

Kuldeep with an economy rate of 5.25 is the best in terms of quality among the four spinners expected to be in action during the game.

Afghanistan spinner Noor has so far got nine wickets at an equally impressive economy rate of 6.83 and he can certainly prove to be a handful during the middle overs with balls expected to grip the surface.

It will be an engaging contest as both wrist spinners are very different in nature.

While Noor bowls at a quicker pace and mostly takes the ball away from the right handers, wily customer Kuldeep has perfected the art of using the angles of the crease and varying the pace of his deliveries.

In case of Noor, the trajectory is flatter while Kuldeep gives the ball more air while also changing his arm speed as per requirement.

In terms of batting, DC will certainly hold a slight advantage with the middle-order having a bit more firepower this year with presence of Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam and the seasoned KL Rahul, who is expected to play with lot more freedom given that there are no captaincy burden on him in his new franchise.