Table-toppers Gujarat Titans aim to consolidate as Rajasthan Royals fight for pride

JAIPUR: In red-hot form, Gujarat Titans will aim to tighten their grip on the top spot and move closer to securing a playoff berth when they take on a faltering Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League here on Monday.

Perched comfortably atop the 10-team table with six wins from eight outings, the Shubman Gill-led side now needs just two more victories to book their place in the playoffs.

Functioning like a well-oiled machine, the Titans have tasted defeat only twice this season, with Sai Sudharsan and Prasidh Krishna leading the charge and the Orange and Purple Cap races, respectively.

At the heart of Gujarat's batting dominance lies the formidable trio of Gill, Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler.

Together, they have not just amassed over 300 runs each, but have also maintained an impressive strike rate of over 150, combining consistency with aggressive intent.

Despite losing Kagiso Rabada, who left for home due to personal reasons early in the season, the Titans' bowling emerged as their major strength.

Prasidh, who returned to competitive T20 cricket after multiple injury layoffs, has been sensational, snaring 16 wickets at a staggering average of 14.12 in eight games. His ability to out-think batters and vary his length have been the key to his success.