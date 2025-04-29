Absoultely Insane! Cricket world heaps praise on prodigal talent Vaibhav Suryavanshi

NEW DELHI: "What were you doing at 14?" asked some of cricket's biggest names as they saluted the fearless and evidently gifted Vaibhav Suryavanshi for his blazing hundred in the IPL, describing the child prodigy as a star in the making.

After Suryavanshi, playing for Rajasthan Royals, smashed Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan for a six over mid-wicket in Jaipur to become the youngest centurion in T20s last night, the cricketing world duly applauded his special feat.

"Vaibhav's fearless approach, bat speed, picking the length early, and transferring the energy behind the ball was the recipe behind a fabulous innings.

End result: 101 runs off 38 balls.

Well played!" the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, himself a child prodigy who went on to become one of the best batters in the game, wrote on 'X'.