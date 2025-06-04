Inexperience cost us a bit but young group will win a lot in future: Ponting

“Maybe a bit more experience in that middle order today might have helped us out. But what I do know is that these young players are going to win us a lot of matches going forward.”

While the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium remained favourable for batting, Ponting acknowledged there were phases when it slowed down slightly — but refused to use that as an excuse.

“No, I don’t think so,” he said when asked if conditions had shifted during the second innings. “There are no excuses from us — certainly none from me. In fact, Shashank said at the end of the game that he felt it was the best pitch he’d batted on all season.”

Ponting pinpointed key moments where the momentum slipped from PBKS’ grasp.

“We lost a bit of momentum at a critical time — probably in the last couple of overs of the powerplay. You could just feel it start to fade. Then again, in the four or five overs just after the powerplay, we lost momentum and, more importantly, we lost crucial wickets.”

He added: “RCB probably felt they were a little bit short with the bat in the first innings, and we were quite happy chasing 190. But as I said, I’ll make no excuses — we simply weren’t good enough on the night.”

Despite the final result, Ponting said he was proud of the team’s campaign and the progress they had made.

“I said during the first press conference I had with Shreyas [Iyer] in Mullanpur before the season began — this is a team that’s building. And what we’ve done this season is something we can definitely build on.”