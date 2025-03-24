‘Why didn’t you give strike to Dhoni?’: Rachin Ravindra seals CSK’s victory, but fans wanted ‘Thala’ finish

The MA Chidambaram Stadium erupted as the man in the iconic yellow jersey, with the number 7 on his back, walked out of the pavilion during Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) opening match against Mumbai Indians (MI) after Ravindra Jadeja’s dismissal in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Everyone expected the match to end in typical ‘thala’ fashion, for Dhoni to “finish it off in style”, however, that was not what happened and many of the CSK fans could not accept that.

With just four runs needed off six balls, it was Rachin Ravindra who sealed the victory with a stunning six, however, fans were not entirely pleased.

While it was a moment to cherish for young New Zealand batter he was at the receiving end of hate messages on social media.

In the second last over, Dhoni defended two deliveries, leaving it to Ravindra, who finished the game with a six on the first ball of the final over.

"Why didn’t you give strike to Dhoni?" many fans questioned on his recent post about joining the CSK camp.

"Thala ko chakka kyun nahi maarne diya? (Why didn’t you let Dhoni hit a six?)" wrote another.