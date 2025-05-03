Kolkata Knight Riders eye must-win at Eden as Rajasthan Royals aim to spoil party

KOLKATA: Riding high on their new-found confidence, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will look to finally get it right at home and keep their playoff hopes alive when they take on a struggling Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match here on Sunday.

With four league matches remaining, KKR's equation is straightforward -- win all four and reach 17 points, a total that should secure a spot in the top-four without relying on the other results.

The challenge, though simple on paper, is steep in reality.

The final leg of their campaign includes two home matches -- against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday and Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday -- followed by two away fixtures, against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 10 and an in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 17).

While SRH have lost steam, RCB are charging up the table, making that final clash in Bengaluru potentially a high-stakes encounter.

But that's still far away.

For now, the Knights must stay focused on what's immediately in front -- the two back-to-back games at Eden Gardens, starting with the Royals.

Interestingly, both RR and CSK are among the most inconsistent sides this season and were the first to be eliminated.

CSK became the first team to crash out of the playoff race, and RR followed soon after, officially eliminated following their 100-run loss to Mumbai Indians in Jaipur on Thursday.