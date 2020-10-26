STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

RR vs MI: Credit goes to Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson, says Hardik Pandya

Stokes and Samson played unbeaten knocks of 107 and 54 to help the team chase down a massive target of 196 runs.

Published: 26th October 2020 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya brought up his half-century off just 20 balls. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: After losing to Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya said credit goes to the opposition batters, Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson, for playing 'outstanding' shots which helped their side win the match.

Rajasthan Royals registered an eight-wicket win against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Sunday. Stokes and Samson played unbeaten knocks of 107 and 54 to help the team chase down a massive target of 196 runs.

MATCH REPORT | Ben Stokes can be opener and still finish the game! 

"I think they really batted well. It was their skills and execution which worked for them... Credit goes to Sanju and Stokes, they really batted well," Pandya said during the post-match press conference.

"I think they took their chances and I think even luck was on their side. Multiple inside and outside edges went for boundaries. Having said that, they played some outstanding shots," he added.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya takes a knee in support of 'Black Lives Matter' movement, Pollard reacts from dugout

Despite the defeat, Mumbai Indians hold the top spot on the points table with 14 points from 11 games. Pandya stressed that the team will look to rectify their mistakes going forward in the tournament.

"I think we should just rectify our mistakes and focus on the positives," he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hardik Pandya IPL 2020 MI vs RR Sanju Samson Ben Stokes
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Batting, the arty way: This IPL, Dhoni, Kohli and others are also playing 'Folk Cricket'
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
Shubho Bijoya: Lowkey Durga immersion takes place in Bengal, thanks to COVID
Gallery
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp