Shock and anger following Phogat's disqualification from Olympics

Vinesh Phogat's disqualification ahead of her 50kg wrestling final in the Paris Olympics has shocked her fans and a majority of the people in the country.

Phogat was disqualified on Wednesday from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final here, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

In a video posted on platform X, Vinesh Phogat's uncle Mahavir Phogat can be heard experssing his disappointment. "I have nothing to say. The entire country has expected Gold...Rules are there but if a wrestler is 50-100 grams overweight they are usually allowed to play," he said.

Journalist Swati Chaturvedi posted a message saying " Serious questions need to be asked of PT Usha, the entire official entourage accompanying Indian athletes to Paris the sports science managers & India's IOC members Mrs Nita Ambani in the Phogat medal fiasco. Did they act at all? Or conspiracy against the fiery rebel wrestler who had a point to prove?"

"Completely gutted. Sometimes u don't need a gold medal to be a true champion to people..," said Olympian Abhinav A Bindra.

Journalist Patralekha Chatterjee asked, "Radio silence about the dieticians, nutritionists and coach in charge of Phogat. Who are they? What is their explanation? To frame this solely as 'heartbreaking tragedy' is to dodge accountability. As an Indian citizen, I demand answers. What exactly happened?"

"Vinesh Phogat, the queen of our hearts." The gold is yours and we know that," wrote writer and translator and an X user Saudamini.

Managing Editor of Live Law, Manu Sebastian wrote on platform X: "For the first time in several years, a sporting debacle feels so personal."