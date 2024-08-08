Finally golden: US women pursuit team wins Olympic gold after 12 years of silver and bronze medals

MONTIGNY-LE-BRETONNEUX: The American women's pursuit team had twice before raced for the Olympic gold medal, and it had been on the podium all three times the event had been on the program for the Summer Games.

Successful, to be sure, but also disappointing, because it had never been the top step.

On a steamy Wednesday night at the Olympic velodrome, road race champion Kristen Faulkner, time trial bronze medalist Chloe Dygert, Jennifer Valente and Lilly Williams finally took that last step up. They soared to a big early lead on New Zealand in their head-to-head showdown, then held on through a ragged finish to finally win the gold medal at the Paris Games.

“We knew we had a strong team coming in,” Faulkner said with a smile, “and I feel like the lucky one, because they have won medals before on the track and I haven't. I just wanted to live up to their expectations.”