You didn't lose but yet you've been defeated: Bajrang after Vinesh bids adieu to wrestling

NEW DELHI: India woke up to another shock on Thursday after a heartbroken Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling, prompting an outpouring of support from the sporting community.

The 29-year-old, who was disqualified for being 100gm overweight ahead of her 50kg category gold medal bout in the Olympics on Wednesday, announced her decision to retire on social media, saying she doesn't have the strength to continue anymore.

India's Tokyo Olympics bronze medal winner Bajrang Punia led the tributes for Vinesh, saying she did not lose yet she has been defeated.

"Vinesh, you did not lose but yet you have been defeated. For us, you will always be a winner and along with being India's daughter you are India's pride as well, he said in a post in Hindi.