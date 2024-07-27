Paris Olympics 2024: Rain fails to dampen magical show

Yet, the news was a topic of discussion all over the city as travel plans of hundreds were hit. Reports indicate that three out of four fast lines were affected after miscreants burnt the cables controlling the signals. The Eurorail that also connects London and Paris has cancelled 25 per cent of the trains. German news agency, DPA, reported that the two athletes on one of the trains affected were forced to miss the Ceremony.

Whether it was due to the train ‘vandalism’ or a precautionary measure, a few hours before the Ceremony, a section of the Main Press Centre (MPC) at the Palais des Congress was cordoned off. There were conflicting reports within the premises but volunteers at the help desk explained that security found "an unwanted bag" and did not want to take any chances. More than two dozen security personnel manned the entrance and cordoned off an area on the southwest side. And entry and exit were also blocked.