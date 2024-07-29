Bhaker-Sarabjot duo qualifies for bronze medal match in mixed team event

FRANCE: A confident Manu Bhaker placed herself in contention for a second Olympic medal as she along with Sarabjot Singh are set to make the bronze playoff in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

The 22-year-old Bhaker came into the mixed team qualifications after winning a historic bronze medal in the 10m women's air pistol event on Sunday. Bhaker and Sarabjot finished with a total of 580 to make the medal round to be held on Tuesday. The Indians will face Koreans Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho, who shot 579, in the bronze-medal match.

Bhaker was sensational with her 98s in the first two series, but a 95 in the third set pulled the team down a bit. However, the pair did enough to make the medal round in the end. Sarabjot, who missed out on gaining a spot in the finals of the men's 10m air pistol event by a whisker, shot 97 in the second and third, after a 95 in the first.

The other Indian pair of Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema finished 10th with a score of 576 and failed to make it to the medal rounds. Turkiye, who equalled Qualification Olympic Record with 582, and Serbia (581), who finished second, respectively, will contest the gold-medal match.