Manu Bhaker -Sarabjot Singh pair brings second bronze medal to India

FRANCE: Manu Bhaker is now the only Indian athlete to win two medals in one Olympics. It was only poetic that she was the senior stateswoman making amends for the points dropped by Sarabjot Singh in the 10m air pistol.

The match was as expected to be tense and it was. In the race to 16, India raced the 14-6 but South Korea made a comeback. In the end India won 16-10. India’s second bronze at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The weather prediction for Tuesday had been hot. After days of rain and gloom, the sun was beating down in disdain. Electronic displays at major transport hubs, including metros, have been warning people of the heat wave that would reach somewhere about 35-36-degree centigrade. Stay hydrated, they said. Chateauroux was no different.

For Manu and Sarabjot Singh, the heat was inside the final hall of the shooting ranges, some 300km away from Paris. They were shooting for bronze against South Korean mixed pair Oh Ye-Jin (women gold medallist) and Lee Won-ho (missed a medal). It was always going to be tough but shooting is won by fine margins. One event can mentally drain a shooter. And the two Koreans and Manu have the experience of playing in final and Sarabjot was fresh.

If the warm-up rituals were an indication, the Koreans were not on the mark, literally. The two stood there with the weapons in their hands target in front knocking on the gates of greatness. The quest for the Olympic medal that would change their destiny forever was on.

The day Manu won the 10m air pistol bronze and another medal in the same Olympics seemed more that just a dream. The form she has been in, it was within her grasp and she knew it. She created history – becoming India’s first athlete to win two medals in one Olympics – once again.