Focus on fitness and recovery ahead of Olympics: Indian women's hockey skipper Rani Rampal

The Indian team women's hockey team, which is currently in Bengaluru for the ongoing National coaching camp, looks to play quality matches against top sides.

Published: 12th December 2019 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Indian women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal

Indian women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Focus will be on fitness and recovery as the Indian women's hockey team looks to play quality matches against top sides as part of its preparation for the Tokyo Olympics, said skipper Rani Rampal.

The Indian team is currently in Bengaluru for the ongoing National coaching camp which will end on December 15. After a three-week break for Christmas and New Year, the core group will return to camp on January 5 to prepare for the New Zealand Tour.

"One of the primary focus for us will be on fitness and recovery. While the plan is to play top quality matches against good teams in the lead up to the Olympics, all of us need to manage our body and mind well," she said.

ALSO READ| Hockey India announces 33 core probables for senior women national camp

"We will need to peak at the right time and going by the weather in Tokyo around the time of the Olympics, I believe fitness will play a huge part in how teams fair," she added. It has been an eventful season for the Indian team as it booked the ticket to 2020 Olympics, where for the first time in the history of the game it will make back-to-back appearances.

In the lead up to the qualifier, the team also scripted creditable victories against quality sides like Spain, Ireland, Japan, China, Korea, England among other countries. Their feat has brought several accolades, awards and recognition in this past one year which Rani sees as a new era for women's hockey in the country.

"The fact that people never expected any great result from the Indian Women's Team always bothered us. No one expected us to win, just a participation would bring satisfaction. But now I see that attitude change towards the Indian women's hockey Team. We have proved with our performances in 2018 and 2019 that we can achieve greatness too," she said.

ALSO READ| Hockey men and women in Target Olympic Podium Scheme list

The experienced striker received the Sports Person of the Year Award at the FICCI India Sports Awards here on Wednesday. "Personally this award is a big boost for me to do better and contribute to my team's performance. I also think this kind of recognition highlights Indian Women's Hockey among a different genre of people who are not necessarily hockey followers," she said.

"I believe this will only help the sport grow.I would love to see the Indian Team inspire more women take up the sport professionally," she added.

